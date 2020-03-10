Democrats cast ballots in Minot

The North Dakota Democratic-NPL Primary kicked off at 11 a.m. Tuesday morning, and voters are still getting out to cast their ballots.

Seasoned democrats who have been voting blue for years joined students who voted for the very first time.

Voters began lining up to cast their ballots shortly before 11 a.m. at the IBEW Center in Minot, coming alone, with help, and in groups.

I texted the group chat and told them all to come out and vote," said voter Gabriella Lilley.

Some first-time voters said they are casting their vote for Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders for his position on one policy in particular.

Alayah Azure: "Education because I am a college student but not only that I am the oldest of six kids so I have siblings who are hopefully following in my footsteps," said voter Alayah Azure.

Others said that former Vice President Joe Biden was a more moderate candidate.

"I just feel like he will represent the people us middle of the road general population," said voter Ken Schneider.

Voter turnout and enthusiasm remained strong throughout the day in the Magic City.

Your News Leader continue to follow the caucus results throughout the evening.