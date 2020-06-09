Raknerud wins Democratic nomination for the U.S. House of Representatives

Minot's Zach Raknerud won the Democratic nomination for the U.S. House of Representatives, and will face incumbent Rep. Kelly Armstrong, R-N.D., and North Dakota Libertarian Party’s Steven Peterson.

Raknerud won the endorsement of his party during a virtual convention in April.

His platforms center around social and economic inequality; issues he says are being overlooked in Washington, D.C.

In recent years, Raknerud's increased his social activism including participation in the George Floyd demonstration in Bismarck.

"We gotta invest in these communities. We have to stop the disparities in our criminal justice system that we see today. We gotta see that change by doing it ourselves. And our current representative for North Dakota is not doing that. He's not even talking about this situation and it's wrong," Raknerud said, surrounded by protestors.

Raknerud ran for the State House in 2018, but lost decisively.

Despite Raknerud winning the party's endorsement, Grand Forks' Roland Riemers stayed in the race.

Riemers said he entered the race because of his disappointment in the Armstrong's performance in the seat.

A long time Libertairian, Riemers said he ran for the Democratic nomination because it would be easier to win if he ran with a major party and not as an independent.

However, Riemers is no stranger to winning on the Democratic ticket, even winning the 1996 Presidential Primary for the Democrats after then-President Bill Clinton failed to make it on the ballot.

"The Democrats are used to voting for me. I have no problems working with Democrats. As far as that goes, I know a lot of the good Republicans who are also supporting me," Riemers said.

In previous interviews, Riemers said he would support Raknerud if he lost. However, he plans of campaigning for Libertarians in other races.