Demanding Data

For those who are looking to open up the economy soon, they have to hope that demand for tests go up as well.

Gov. Doug Burgum has been stressing the state's reliance on data.

One major statistic is that of a 14 day rolling average of the number of positive cases out of how many tests are completed. In order to reopen the economy, those numbers have to be going down.

However, in the last 2 weeks the state has nearly doubled the positive rate from 3% to 6%. That's statistic is based on a guideline, but the governor said that the state will still get to make its own decisions.

“A state could meet a criteria of having two weeks of declining 14 day averages, and they might be at 15 or 20 percent positives and we wouldn't and we'd have a half or a third of the number of positives they do, they meeting the gating criteria for going down, and we wouldn't, and we would have half or a third of a number of positives they do. So this is one of the reasons why it's great that states are going to get a chance to make up their own decisions in using the white house directions as guidelines as opposed to a rule,” Burgum said.

By the end of the month, the state hopes to be able to have the capacity to do 1,800 tests per day, and 3,000 a day by the end of May.

While the state is increasing its testing capacity, demand has not followed, but Major General Alan Dohrmann said when demand does go up they will be ready.

“We are providing supplies to health care entities across the state to ensure that anyone who is symptomatic who wants a COVID-19 test can get a COVID-19 test,” Dohrmann said.

The North Dakota response team will be returning to Grand Forks on Thursday with 700 to 800 tests and a team to expand the contact tracing to follow up on the LM Plant outbreak.

But to help solve the demand dilemma, the Governor said they will be expanding the remote testing in the coming days. Locations have not been announced.

