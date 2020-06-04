Delta Airlines allowed to suspend services to Williston

The U.S. Department of Transportation finalized its decision to allow Delta Airlines to suspend services to Williston’s XWA.

The city said Delta will likely suspend services starting the first week of July.

The USDOT granted an exemption to Delta’s service obligation under the CARES Act stating that it “requires the Department to balance the needs of communities to maintain at least minimal connections to the national air transportation system with the needs of carriers to conserve resources prior to the expiration of the Service Obligations.”

Delta is currently operating one daily service from Williston to Minneapolis. The waiver allows Delta to suspend services until Sept. 30, 2020.

