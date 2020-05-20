Deja Brew Two is open for business

A family-owned coffee shop in Williston just opened up their second location; something its owners say really needed to be done. Deja Brew’s new place is in a unique location that provides good opportunities both for their business and the shop they share a building with.

Inside Minute Lube, you'll now find a full-service sit-down coffee shop.

Deja Brew Co-Owner Addison Cymbaluk said: "I feel like we complement each other a lot. People come in, get a drink and then realize they need an oil change so can grab it here. Or vice-versa, they're here getting an oil change and will grab a coffee."

This is Deja Brew Two's first week in operation. Some regular customers say they don't have to drive as far to get to their favorite coffee shop.

Customer Ella Pederson stated: "They are very friendly and feel like a mom and pop store. They usually know their customers by name. I like that they opened a second location to get a little less of a line to get in."

The drive-up location's success prompted them to expand.

Cymbaluk added, "We only work in a 10x12 building over there. It is so chaotic in a good way, and we love it so much, but we just had to relieve some of that."

Deja Brew Two's owners say they want to create a drive-thru area to provide a more convenient customer experience.

