Deep cleaning rest areas

The North Dakota Department of Transportation has increased cleaning at its rest areas in accordance with the North Dakota Department of Health guidelines.

Rest areas with east and west locations receive a deep cleaning three times a day, which includes disinfecting toilets, sinks and benches more thoroughly.

Areas with one location are cleaned hourly because of their high volume of traffic.

North Dakota Department of Transportation state maintenance engineer Brad Darr said, "We have people that come in and clean the facilities and when COVID-19 came into being we worked with them to and paid them extra to increase their cleaning frequencies."

Cleaning crews are also disinfecting high touched surfaces like drink machines and door knobs in between deep cleaning sessions.

There are 17 rest areas on North Dakota roadways, 10 of which are on I-94.

