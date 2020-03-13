Matt Fetsch is the executive director of the North Dakota High School Activities Association.

He and the Board of Directors made the decision to suspend the 2020 Class-A Boys & Girls State Basketball Tournament while it was in progress and to suspend all remaining Winter Post-Season State Tournaments including the Class-B Boys State Basketball Tournament next week in Bismarck.

Valley News Live's Beth Hoole talked with Mr. Fetsch Friday afternoon after the decision to suspend was made.

