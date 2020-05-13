Decision to be made on May 19 regarding McQuade Softball Tournament

The Sam McQuade Sr.-Budweiser Charity Softball Tournament Board of Directors said they will make a final decision on the tournament on May 19.

The organization made an announcement on their Facebook page Wednesday adding: "Our mission is to provide funds for our local charities while hosting the world's largest softball tournament that provides a family reunion-like atmosphere for its participants and spectators that boosts the local economy. That said, we continue to seek guidance from our state, the medical community, and softball associations, amongst others to make our final decision on what would be our 45th annual tournament."

