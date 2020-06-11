Dealing with children's mental health during a pandemic and protest

COVID-19 and protests have become the main topics on social media platforms across the country, but can seeing too much of something have a negative impact on you and your children's mental health?

Therapists said unplugging from laptops, cell phones and TV's is a good way to give the whole family a mental break.

Red Door Pediatric Licensed Counselor Caitlin Muller said: "It does take an effect on their mental health and I've seen that with the kids and teenagers I'm seeing too. Their anxiety has been up in the last, you know few weeks."

Muller said parents have a huge responsibility to bring up these difficult topics at home to gauge how their children are dealing with things.

"Parents need to keep their lines of communication open. Let your kids know that you're there to answer questions," said Muller.

Muller also said parents should look for signs of distress.

"Noticing behavior changes. Is your child having some physical symptoms like stomachaches, headaches - these can all be signs that your child is dealing with some anxiety," said Muller.

Muller said kids are exposed to a lot of things on social media and if they don't have an adult to talk to about it, they'll likely have misunderstandings, and possibly, a lot fear about what they're seeing.

Muller said parents should also reach out for help if they are experiencing anxiety.

