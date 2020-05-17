De Fort Motocross preparing for school

Ex Pro Motocross Racer Daniel Sedlak will be at Williston’s De Fort track May 22-24th teaching children the sport of Motocross. The family who’s putting it all together says there’s a lot more to MX than meets the eye.

Motocross riders from across North Dakota area gearing up for a weekend to remember. The school will start with smaller riders Friday.

De Fort Operator Eric Nelson said, “We’re trying to teach them how to ride; get them introduced to the sport, get them comfortable on a dirt bike, and get them familiarized with that. Then Saturday and Sunday will be more for people who are, just big kids you could say.”

Nine-year-old Thor Nelson has been riding motocross for six years, and says the schools help him sharpen his skills.

Thor Nelson said, “You have to stick out your legs on turns, stand up to jump. You just do it over and over and over until you do the next station.”

Eric Nelson says the sport gives people much more than just an adrenaline rush.

“It’s like an endless list,” added Nelson. “Everything from balance, coordination. It gives you a sense of achievement, this progression, this feeling of never wanting to back down.”

They have 45 riders signed-up. The beginner class is filled, but there are still spots open for the Saturday and Sunday classes. For more info, visit De Fort Motocross - Williston, ND on Facebook.