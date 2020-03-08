Scott Davis won’t seek re-election

Mandan City Commissioner Scott Davis announced this week that he won't seek re-election for his seat after one term.

Davis also serves as the Executive Director of the North Dakota Indian Affairs Commission. He said that leaving the Mandan City Commission was a difficult and emotional decision, but said he wants to spend more time with his family.

“I love serving with our city council. I mean, they're an amazing group of people; the city administration, everybody that worked for the city. So in a sense I feel like I'm maybe letting them down a little bit. I don't know, it's such a strange feeling. But we've been through a lot,” Davis said.

He added that he has aspirations to run for something else in the near future, but will be taking a break. Davis said that he remains committed to his position on the State Indian Affairs Commission.