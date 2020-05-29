Darren Haugen runs for Mandan School Board

Mandan School Board campaigns are underway and there are four candidates running for three open seats. Included in those four is Mandan Starion Bank Employee Darren Haugen.

Haugen said he's always wanted to run and now that his kids have graduated he has the capacity to give back.

He said the biggest issues facing the district are the pandemic and the finances that go along with growing enrollment.

Haugen wants to figure out plans for student re-entry in the fall and work on budgets for new schools and infrastructure needs.

Haugen said, “My capacity as a professional. I familiar with the business community. I'm familiar with the public school system and also with the tough issues we're going to be going through, especially in terms of finance, you know my professional background gives me some skill."

Mandan Public School Board election takes place on June 9.

