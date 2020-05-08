Dan's Garden: getting your garden ready

We like to watch for signs of normalcy. And we've got one.

Dan Cashman is back in the garden.

"Hi everybody, it's Dan Cashman from Cashman Nursery in Bismarck. Thanks to KFYR Television again for having me on another year to do the tips for your gardening.

"We hope we answer your questions, maybe before you even get them. But right now, it's time to get out there and get gardening.

"We've got our garden all rotatilled up. We tilled in our 10-10-10 fertilizer; about four pound per thousand square feet. Our soil amendments like peat moss that helps build soil texture, our gypsum that helps loosen the soil so it doesn't pack so hard, and the sulfer in there lowers the PH. And we've got even some nice compost with poultry manure in it that helps really make things grow.

"But now it's time to be planting your onion sets, your seed potatoes, your onion plants, and your cool season crops like lettuce, radishes, carrots, things like that. So it's time to get gardening.

"A lot of people had problems with maggots in their apples last year. It's time to start hanging these traps in your trees to catch them and you will prevent the problem or you can spray later.

"And of course your lawn needs attention now. You might want to aerate and power rake your lawn and put some nice fertilizer on now to prevent weeds from happening. We call it step one on the fertilizing.

"So, just a few things to be doing in your yard right now.

"And until next week, good gardening."