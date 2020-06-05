Dan's Garden: Planting trees

Dan Cashman shows us a couple trees that would be great ideas to think about planting in your yard.

We finish planting our garden a few days ago and the first thing I did is broadcast this Preen pre-emergent herbicide on the garden to prevent weeds from coming up. I just don’t wanna create any work since it’s not my favorite thing to do.

But also I’m going to put grass clipping down on the rows as the summer goes on to keep the moisture in and the weeds out.

Our plant of the week is Boomerang Lilac. They've only been on the market for 10 years. They only get five feet high and five feet wide.

They’re deep purple flowers, but this one is special because it blooms on and off all summer. Big blooms of flowers coming now and they’ll reset some buds, then in July they’ll bloom and bloom in August.

All whoever think they’ll reset some buds then in July they’ll bloom in August. All whoever think they’ll be some lilac that blooms more than a week or then days, but now we have it Boomerang.

But now you can also get one for half the amount of money and twice as big bare root, and they’re going to bloom that year, too. Since it’s my birthday tomorrow every year on my birthday on the sixth of June I plant a tree for myself.

This year I’m planting Siberian Larch. They’re a zone two. They’re hearty all across northern Russia and Siberia.

They get big like a spruce but they lose their leaves in the winter, and in the fall they turn bight gold and yellow and their just amazing. Siberian Larch.

So that a few tips from me, Dan the birthday boy tree man at Cashman Nursey. In Bismarck, until next week good gardening.

