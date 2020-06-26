Dan's Garden: Hot Wings Maple

Dan Cashman showed us a great tree last week, now there’s another called Hot Wings maple.

Dan Cashman: "This last week our traveling garden is two blocks east of St. Alexis’s Hospital in Bismarck at 12th and Rosser, and you know about Japanese Tree lilac that are native to Japan and eastern Russia They get about 20 feet high, 25 maybe , so do Hot Wings maple that we wanted to talk about today.

It’s a very hearty maple from eastern Russia

They get about twenty 20, 25 feet high. They have these hot red seeds. We call them wings, hot wings, and their very hearty.

They get not to big. They give you some shade; not much, not a lot and they're very colorful.

So, if you are looking for a shrub that smells great or a pretty tree that looks good and gives some shade, think of Hot Wings maple and we’ll have more tips next week, and until then good gardening."

