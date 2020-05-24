Dan's Garden: Flowering crab trees

Flowing crab trees are showing off their color and are in full bloom. Dan Casman tells us about an amazing tree.

Dan Cashman: Friday, our traveling garden is at St. Alexius in Bismarck and other places in downtown Bismarck and I’m standing near some flowering crab apple trees that are just beautiful. There’s Prairie, Fire the closes to true red.

There’s Red Splendor where the flowers are pink but the berries are really really shiny red. What I like about these new generation of crab trees is the fruit. They have persistent fruit.

The crab apples don’t fall off and make such a mess and people worry about that, but I think it’s important to have the flowering crab because of the flower for 10 days or two weeks, maybe three weeks. But, what I like is the fruit that hangs on through January, February, March and April the birds and the squirrels start getting them. We gotta feed the animals, too.

You get the color of the flower you get the color of the fruit and their very easy to grow and their very nice to have after a long winter.

It’s about time now to plant our tomatoes and our peppers and our cucumber things like that. We might have to cover them. I think we are out of the woods as far as freezing.

But think about planting flowering crabs because of their color in the spring and their color all winter long.

Until next week good gardening.

