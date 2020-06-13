Dan's Garden: Beautifying the Avenue

You can get money from the cities of Bismarck and Mandan. This week Dan Cashman explains how you can get it by planting a tree.

"Our traveling garden takes us this week to First and Thayer in downtown Bismarck at the Broadway Business Center, and I’m standing next to this beautiful row of Elms the new type of Elms that are resistant to the Dutch Elm Disease, and they look like peas in a pod.

They are so beautiful. They grow so easily. Probably one of the easiest trees to grow. They are resistant to the Dutch Elm Disease, but there are a lot of good trees that you can plant on your boulevard.

Now, in Bismarck and Mandan, the city Forestry Department in both towns have got a program called Partners in Planting and you can get up to a $100 rebate by planting on your boulevard.

The city forestry will come and mark the spot along the street where you line up and plant these trees, and it will add to the value of your home and most of the trees are on sale now anyway. Plus you can get a big rebate back.

I think I can’t think of a better reason why you wouldn’t want beautiful share trees like these on your boulevard. And there’s a lot of other varieties besides elms that are hearty here and easy to grow.

They shade your house in the summer, let the sun in the winter, they will block or slowdown the wind and they add to the value of your house.

So, when your thinking about planting, call the Forestry Department or we can line it up for you and they’ll come out and get the free permit. And, the next thing you will know, you’ll have beautiful trees like this future generation will thank you for this.

Until next week, good gardening."

