Dance studios move classes online

Dance students are usually hard at work in the studios right now-- but are forced to find other ways to practice their craft amid the pandemic.

Dance studios across the state have had to get creative after closing their doors during the pandemic. Many have taken to online platforms so their students can keep dancing.

Bailey Jangula has walked through these doors for years, but now her dancers aren't there to greet her on the other side.

"It is a struggle not having class and not seeing the kids, I think it's more of that connection we have with the students and the students have with each other, that's the hardest part of not being able to see each other, but at least we get to see each other online," said Let’s Dance Studio instructor Bailey Jangula.

The dance studio is a second home for a lot of students and not being there is weighing heavy on their hearts.

"I basically live at the studio. I'm there more than I'm at my house. I'm there every day, until late at night. And my friends and those little kids are everything to me, and not being there is probably the hardest thing I've had to do," said Let’s Dance Studio dancer Kayla Klein.

Some dancers have turned to online competitions. Jurny Summers was surprised when she found out she won second place out of more than 130 dancers.

"I almost turned it off because I was just expecting that I wasn't going to place, and then when they said, 'coming to you all the way from North Dakota,' I thought it was someone else too," said Summers, DanceWorX Studio dancer.

Summers says she hopes she can take the stage one more time in June.

Dance studios say online classes are just a temporary fix, and they hope to get everyone back in the studio soon.

