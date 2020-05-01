Dance lessons at Minot State go virtual

Minot State University teachers continue to find ways to convert traditional in-person classes online.

One dance teacher at the college is navigating through the transition, step by step.

Social Dance classes look differently for professor Terry Eckmann who has been teaching different styles for more than 20 years.

“Salsa swing, country two-step, country three-step, the waltz and multi cultrual dances,” said Eckmann.

This year all 55 of her social dance students are now being taught by sending videos and Zoom. Students say they are learning to go adapt.

“It's definitely been different. We still have our classes posted on Tuesdays and Thursdays so that's just really nice to be able to go on to blackboard click on the video that was posted today and watch the dance we were supposed to learn,” said Ava Rogers, student.

Health experts say dance is a good way to keep your brain active during the pandemic.

“It can be important in so many ways during this time music can lift the spirit, and dance can bring a lot of joy to your heart,” said Eckmann.

Eckmann also supervises students going into physical education. They too use dance videos to help students learn.

We've been giving them the option to do a TikTok dance we'll teach it and if they do it, it counts as one of their exercises,” said Liam Hayden, student.

Finding ways to move forward together.

