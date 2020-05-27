Dan Eastgate runs for Bismarck School Board

Seven people are running for two open seats on the Bismarck School Board.

Candidates include Bismarck-Mandan Young Life Director Dan Eastgate.

Eastgate said he is running because he wants to be a part of the leadership and he wants to continue to see the district do great things.

Eastgate said he wants to insure the district continues to care for all kids and that there is equality and equity given across the district.

He said he wants to make sure leaders know that they are heard and that the district hires the best educators.

Eastgate also said he wants to address the need for more space by making sure the district utilizes space efficiently in its current buildings so when growth happens it will be able to manage the capacity that is coming.

Eastgate said, "Just seeing the needs and knowing first-hand what it is that kids need in our community not just in the classroom but outside of the classroom as well, I think will be very, very helpful to the school board."

Bismarck School Board election is June 9.

