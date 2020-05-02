Daktoa Zoo modifies trains for reopening

Dakota Zoo announced it will be reopening on May 9, and one of the big surprises for the public are their new trains.

Before they even debuted they've been modified for COVID-19 protection. All of the seats have been made into separate compartments with plastic shields. Staff training has begun and the drivers are practicing taking the larger vehicles down all of the usual trails.

“It's always fun to see the community come out with their families and their kids because all the kids are super excited with the animals and things and they've always got a thousand questions for the train drivers and they're just fun to answer the questions and talk to the kids with,” said Nathan Fuder, driver.

The old trains served for 25 and 30 years respectively.