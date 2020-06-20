Dakota Zoo seeing nearly double the number of visitors even before the pandemic

The Dakota Zoo reopened last month and the number of visitors is nearly double what it was before the pandemic.

Saturday was extra special, as the zoo celebrated Children's Day.

The event first started more than 25 years ago and over the years has grown into an educational community event. This year's event had to be changed a bit, to follow the the latest safety guidelines.

"This year was very different...we actually had to staff additional people at every game just to the take care of the disinfecting," said Dakota Zoo board member, Sandy Bieber.

Zoo director, Terry Lincoln believes more people are visiting the zoo because they've been inside for months and families are looking for ways to explore nature and socialize, 6 feet apart. He estimates about 3,000 people walked through the gates Saturday.

