Dakota Zoo reopening May 9

Chahinkapa Zoo in Wahpeton, Roosevelt Park Zoo in Minot, and Dakota Zoo in Bismarck are getting ready to open as restrictions are lifted.

Your News Leader talked to Dakota Zoo staff about the precautions they're taking to keep guests and animals safe.

The zoo is a busy place as they get ready to open on May 9th.

A work crew now goes through the zoo about three times a day to disinfect playgrounds, guard rails, and benches.

"The spread of COVID-19 is to be taken seriously, so I believe this is a very important job and role in the zoo," said Jamison Lincoln, groundskeeper.

It's not just the humans that need to be protected either. Some animals have shown to be susceptible to the disease. Some railings are being pushed out and raised to protect the primates from possible infection.

"All of our keepers put on masks, wear gloves, we limit the amount of time," said Terry Lincoln, zoo director.

The staff are excited to see the people, and say there's a lot of new things to see .

"We have baby Pallas’s cats, first time ever we've had them. One of our bison just had a calf yesterday so it just seems like every time we turn around anything that has a potential to breed, even if it hasn't before, they are this year," said Terry.

The gift shop will be the only indoor activity open, and everyone will be required to wear masks inside.

Even with all of those precautions staff say that if you're sick stay at home and come on a different day.

