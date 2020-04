After five years of planning and fundraising the zoo has announced its new trains. The new models can pull twice as many passengers and all the seating faces forward. Staff hope to have them in service as soon as the zoo opens this year.

“People won't be having smoke blow in their face as we've had in the old trains, so all-in-all just a major improvement for our visitors.” Said Terry Lincoln, Zoo Director.

The old trains served for twenty five and thirty years respectively.