Dakota Zoo opening day postponed

Bismarck's Dakota Zoo is another great place to go when you want to be outside in North Dakota.

But opening day has been postponed while staff figure out how to open while still keeping visitors safe. Meanwhile, zookeepers are caring for the animals every day.

“We're hoping that people will check out on Facebook, we're putting something out there all the time about what the animals are doing so we really want people to remember that the zoo is still here and donations are always welcome, we're a non-profit.” Said Terry Lincoln, Zoo Director.

Lincoln asks if you can afford it to support the zoo by renewing your memberships. The time that the zoo is closed will not count towards expiring memberships.