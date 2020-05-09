Dakota Territory Air Museum reopening

The Dakota Territory Air Museum is clear to reopen this weekend. Saturday's opening day is right on schedule for the museum.

The museum will be open with its regular hours, Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sundays from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The museum’s Event Coordinator Robin Brekhus said that despite other business closures still being in effect, they were able to open when they planned.

“We thought if we can’t open on May 9th, we can’t. Whatever we have to do to stay in compliance of course. We’re able to open and so, we’re gonna,” said Brekhus.

She said the museum does have events planned for later this year, but they are monitoring health and safety guidelines. You can find the latest updates on the museums website and Facebook page.