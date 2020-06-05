Dakota Rocky Mountain Horses holding training this weekend

The Dakota Rocky Mountain Horses organization is hosting a "Getting Started with Natural Horsemanship" course this weekend.

Jenny Trainor of Parelli Horse Training has made it up to Minot twice a year for roughly a decade to show riders the ropes when it comes to communicating with horses.

"We want to talk about things that they understand, and so that's via body language. As humans we are not particularly great at body language. We use our vocabulary rather than using our body," said Trainor, 3-Star Parelli instructor.

Trainor said understanding the ABC's for horses can be used in a variety of ways.

"A backyard person to somebody that uses it in daily life, like that works on a ranch or that does a sport like jumping, dressage, or reigning this is very beneficial," said Trainor.

She added that learning these skills can help curtail problems like trouble saddling, biting, kicking, and horses running away.

"If people understand how to communicate better, and understand what the horse is thinking, and then put that to use, they can solve lots and lots of problems," said Trainor.

You can find out more about Dakota Rocky Mountain Horses programs by visiting their Facebook page.

The "Getting Started" course is Saturday and Sunday at 8 a.m., and you can find the arena by driving south on Highway 83 and following the Parelli turn signs on the 20 minute drive from downtown Minot.

