Dakota Pharmacy creates homemade hand sanitizer for community

The need for disinfecting supplies and hand sanitizer is at an all-time high. However, store shelves are being cleared of the items.

Dakota Pharmacy is used to taking and filling daily prescriptions.

However, when it saw a need for hand sanitizer in Bismarck, staff took the initiative to create smaller bottles in their lab.

A science experiment unlike any other.

"We made 20 different things until we felt satisfied until it was the 80% alcohol we wanted," said Kevin Oberlander, owner of Dakota Pharmacy.

Dakota Pharmacy has been filling prescriptions for nearly 40 years and creating homemade hand sanitizer for a little over a week.

"With our lab and our equipment, and our knowledge and our ability to accurately measure, we felt pharmacy was a great opportunity to provide hand sanitizer," said Oberlander.

Necessary supplies is hard to come by, so Dakota pharmacy got creative.

"Shout out to [Williquors]....they've supplied us with some supplies, and you use your imagination," said Oberlander.

In a day, the pharmacy fills hundreds of bottles, and are distributing them to Bismarck hospitals, nursing homes, and businesses.

"Were going to continue to produce 200 maybe a day until we run short of supply," said Oberlander.

The pharmacy hopes to continue to create the sanitizer as long as it can.

"Were doing the best we can to try to get people supplies," said Oberlander.

Filling a need in the Bismarck community, one bottle at a time.

Oberlander says they're selling the hand sanitizers at the drive-thru window at Dakota Pharmacy.

Williquors say they have provided Dakota Pharmacy with more than 20 bottles of Everclear.

