Dakota Nursing Program hiring new instructors

The Dakota Nursing Program is hiring new instructors to start in August.

Dakota College at Bottineau nursing instructor and Minot site manager Nicole Burke said she feels fulfilled to see what she teaches affect her students moving forward.

"It is such a blessing to me to be able to say that I have helped prepare the nurses of the future. When I see my graduates out working at Trinity, it makes me proud to know that I influenced them to be able to help in a crisis like this," said Burke.

The program is looking for instructors in Minot and Valley City. You can find out how to apply at the link attached to this story.

