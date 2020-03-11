Dakota Horizons Girl Scouts won’t be easily scammed

The Girl Scouts is a program founded upon values of community service and financial literacy, but some people are doing exactly the opposite when they go to buy cookies.

There are cases around the country of people scamming scouts during cookie season. They often pay for cookies with counterfeit cash, and get real change back.

However, the Dakota Horizons Girl Scouts are prepared to prevent this.

"We have not had that happen in our council, because our girls are very sharp and paying attention, and the adults are making sure our girls are safe,” said Stacy Andernacht, communications manager for Girl Scouts Dakota Horizons.

A new development, the Digital Cookie App, is playing a big role in making purchases without cash.

“To go on the credit card, we have to type in what they want,” said Danica, a local Girl Scout.

It also makes selling cookies safer.

"It reduces the amount of cash the girls have on hand. they can just pull up an app on their phone and through that app they can process that credit card transaction," said Andernacht.

The app also helps these girls reach their goals.

“She originally wanted to sell 500 boxes, but now she's sold 1,000,” said Chantel, Danica’s mom.

And these girls have big goals to say the least. Danica says her new goal is 2,000 boxes.

Safety measures go beyond app usage.

“When we're going door to door, we always make sure a parent is with her,” said Chantel.

Andernacht says these girls are not so easily fooled.

"They’re very aware of their surroundings and situations. If they're in an uncomfortable situation, they've got an adult with them,” said Andernacht.

The Dakota Horizons Girl Scouts are doing what they can to be smart cookies.

Girl Scout cookie season goes until March 23.