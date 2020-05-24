Dakota Hope Clinic donates face masks to medical facilities

Dakota Hope recently donated 300 masks to other medical facilities in the Minot area.

The clinic received the masks from volunteers.

They already had an adequate supply, so they enlisted the volunteers to help make them for other clinics including the UND family practice and the Trinity OB clinic.

Dakota Hope Director Nadia Smetana said they wanted to fill a need many clinic are struggling with.

"We know a lot of people in the community don't have their own, and we know some people in the community have been sewing them so we just decided that to have our volunteers do that and share them with other clinics,” said Smetana.

Smetana said the clinic is still accepting mask donations from volunteers.