Dakota Cruisers to honor front line workers Wednesday evening in Minot

The Dakota Cruisers will be making their way up and down Broadway in Minot Wednesday evening for a special reason.

The club said they want to put a smile on the faces of front line workers who have continued to serve the Minot community through the pandemic.

The ride will happen at 6:30 p.m., and more than 200 cars are expected to ride.

The Cruisers also recently held a ride through Trinity Homes to put on a show for those who work in long-term care facilities.

Longtime member Denis Zemon said it is also a way for members to get together while practicing social distancing.

“It lets us enjoy our hobby that we love, and it also lets the people who are seeing the cars do as well. So, that's why we've been very successful with it,” said Zemon.

Zemon said the next Dakota Cruise Show will be at the Dakota Territory Air Museum in Minot on July 15.

