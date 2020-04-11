Dakota Cruisers classic car parade brings joy to Minot

A classic car club in North Dakota rolled through the Magic City today to raise people's spirits during the pandemic.

The Dakota Cruisers put on a classic car show for the community Saturday.

"Just trying to get people cheered up with everything going on," Dakota Cruiser member Kristian Streitz told Your News Leader.

More than 85 cars made their rounds to various locations, including assistant living homes and businesses.

"We weren't expecting that many people, I believe, and a lot of people showed up that was really nice," Streitz said.

The pandemic caused most of the Cruiser’s car shows to be canceled this year.

Leaders of the group say they wanted to find a way to put a smile on the faces of people of Minot, and their members who drove in from all across the state.

"We're trying to do something nice for the community by getting some cars and trucks out and motorcycles and just kind of brighten the spirits of not only the people that get to see the cars go around Minot but the car owners too," George Masters, president of the Dakota Cruisers said.

Organizers say they are grateful to everyone who participated.