Dakota College at Bottineau to hold virtual commencement

Dakota College at Bottineau will be celebrating student achievements with a virtual graduation ceremony to continue practicing social distancing guidelines during COVID-19.

The virtual ceremony will be held on Fri., May 15 at 3 p.m.

You can watch this year's commencement live on Facebook, or on the university's YouTube channel.

The university will be honoring more than 200 grads this year.

Graduation coordinator Beth MacDonald says the school will allow students to walk in next year's ceremony, but wanted to do something to honor them now.

“We only typically host one ceremony per year so if students want to come back and walk next year, they are able to do that as well. But we wanted to do something for everybody," said MacDonald.

