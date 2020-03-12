Dakota College at Bottineau adjusts classes amid COVID-19 concerns

Dakota College at Bottineau is taking steps to protect their students from getting or spreading Covid-19.

Similar to Minot State University’s response, the college will transition from in-person classes to online classes for two weeks, following their spring break.

Students who are not able to travel home will be allowed to stay on campus, and access dining facilities.

For the weeks of March 23-27 and March 30-April 3, teachers will use interactive video or conferencing technologies and online recordings to instruct students.

The campus plans to stay open for those weeks, but employee availability may change some hours of operation and services in certain departments.

Dakota College at Bottineau says there are no changes to the athletic department, and all teams will continue to play the season as scheduled.

