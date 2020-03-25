Due to the spread of Covid-19 the American Cancer Society Bismarck-Mandan Relay for Life are unable to hold their Daffodil Days Fundraiser.

Many businesses and individuals in the community have offered to give their monetary donations to help cover cost of the flowers they have already purchased.

In return ACS is planning to donate the extra daffodils to the hospitals to be given to any health care worker that would like a little spring to brighten their day.

"We just wanted to do it as kind of a nice thank you, you know to those health care employees that take care of our patients, that are taking care of our community.," said American Cancer Society’s Community Development Manager Heidi Herrington,

Anyone who wants to help in this donation process of daffodils can do so online at: https://secure.acsevents.org/site/TR/RelayForLife/RFLCY20NOR?pg=entry&fr_id=97126