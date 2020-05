The U.S. Department of Justice has awarded the City of Minot $63,869 for its coronavirus response efforts, as part of the COVID-19 Emergency Supplemental Funding Program.

Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-ND, made the announcement Thursday.

According to the DOJ, the money will go to expenses tied to the COVID-19 response, which may include overtime pay, equipment, supplies, training, addressing the medical needs of inmates and more.