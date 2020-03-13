DOCR and Burleigh-Morton Detention Center suspend in-person visitation

The North Dakota Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation suspended all visitation at facilities around the state.

The DOCR is also suspending inmate admissions until March 23.

Officers say they are using that time to determine how to test and screen individuals to reduce the spread of COVID-19 into the jail population.

The DOCR has also suspended inmate transportation through the 23rd. Inmates who leave the system will not be allowed back in.

The DOCR runs the James River Correctional Center in Jamestown, Missouri River Correctional Center in Bismarck, Dakota Women’s Correctional Rehabilitation Center in New England and the North Dakota State Penitentiary.

The Burleigh-Morton Detention Center also suspended all in-person visitation until further notice.

