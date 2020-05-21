DLB staff honor class of 2020 with chalk designs

DLB staff decorated chalk squares at the high school in Des Lacs to honor the Class of 2020.

Each of the 45 students' spaces were personalized to them. The Lakers have gotten a chance to see the art while returning school supplies.

"We hope they're taking their pictures and just see it to know how much we care of them and how proud we are of them. It's just a little extra something to let each single student in the class know how important they are to us," said Dr. Mary Sandbo, teacher.

Sandbo added there might be a rush to come see the squares given the rainy forecast this weekend.

