DIY field day

Some Northridge Elementary parents in Bismarck made sure the students still got a field day to celebrate the end of the year.

They set up games in the garages of Estevan Street and kept score as the kids competed in events such as three legged racing, bowling, and more.

“It was really nice to have something to look forward to this week. A lot of the week has been kind of disappointing to not get to do that fun end of the school year stuff, and so I know my kids got real excited just to set it up, and clean out the garage, and get things ready,” said Vicky Vetter, Northridge mom.

The Northridge PE teacher forwarded game ideas to parents earlier this week.

