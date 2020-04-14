DCB nursing student preps for career amid pandemic

Dakota College at Bottineau's Tia Blanchard is ready to become a nurse.

Courtesy: Tia Blanchard

"I can't wait. That's all I've ever wanted to do. That's all I've ever planned on doing. I'm so close, and I'm very excited," Blanchard said.

The COVID-19 crisis has put a halt on in-person clinicals. Blanchard only got to enter the field for one day in mid-March.

"It was kind of heartbreaking because you just kind of get to tiptoe in and see the environment," Blanchard said.

Despite the dangers of the virus, the pandemic ensures Blanchard that this is the career for her.

"I want to go help. I want to go where I'm needed. As crazy as it sounds, I can't wait. I think it means that I'm doing exactly what I should be doing," Blanchard said.

The next steps for Blanchard are an uncertain commencement schedule due to the virus after this semester, then post-grad clinicals.