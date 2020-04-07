DCB moves to virtual clinicals to teach nurses during COVID-19

Dakota College at Bottineau nursing students are now learning through virtual clinicals.

Instructor Nicole Burke, BSN/RN, described how the modules prepare nurses of the future in the meantime, before returning to traditional in-hospital practices.

"We try really hard to still implement critical thinking for our students. There is missing that human touch element, which is why we're still hoping to get them into the hospital system in the future," Burke said.

Burke says she hopes in-hospital experience can resume in June.