D.C. comes to N.D.

As we come up on the end of the month, many organizations are calling for Governor Doug Burgum to bring a halt to many evictions and late fees for renter.

A lot of federal and state programs are receiving extra funds. The governor said he's waiting to see where that money goes and where that income gets spent before making a decision on rent.

"The key thing for us to do is not more government mandates. The key thing to have individual responsibility,” Burgum said.

The governor was joined by to the gentlemen who were a part of making that federal program. Senators John Hoven and Kevin Cramer joined, and for them the issue isn't so much getting the money, they said they already have it. Now becomes a question of getting into deployed.

“You may be shut down, normally you'd lay them off. This is to keep them attached to the business, so those businesses stay together and they can get up and running as soon as they can get going again after this time where they're shut down because we're fighting the virus,” Hoeven said.

Burgum signed another trio of executive orders. One lifts the requirement for all open meetings to have a physical location. He says this is to promote transparency during times when government agencies might be unable to meet, as well as promoting telecommunication.

"We learned that some cities hadn't been holding meetings, because they didn't want to have the public access. But we think this is actually going to help transparency during this period versus restricting it,” Burgum said.

Now that we're in the first week with a new guidelines for daycares and the first week where many schools are reopening their educational services, most schools are left empty.

But for how long? Burgum signed another executive order that will allow some schools to offer daycare services for kindergartners through fifth grade as long as those schools meet certain requirements. The governor also extended live auction licenses until further notice.