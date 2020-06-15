Cruise Main Mondays in Williston

With many annual summer events already canceled due to COVID-19, Monday nights in Williston just got a much needed engine rev.

The Basin Kruzers along with their hot rods, muscle cars and classic sports cars will be meeting downtown in the old Red Rock Ford parking lot at 6:00 to cruise Main Street starting at 6:30.

They are inviting anyone with a classic ride to come out and cruise while spectators are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and food to enjoy the 20 to 30 minute parade.

The nearly 70 member area car group says they are honored to help out the community during these unprecedented times.

"To be able to help bring back summer since everything was canceled, with Summer Nights on Main being canceled and to partner with CVB, that they even thought of us is really awesome to us. We would love for any businesses downtown to be helped out by any of this that we're doing," says Heather Korner, Basin Kruzers vice president.

The cars will park at the Hula Grill and Elite Fitness parking lots post-cruise for folks to come check out. The group is hoping the weekly event will get continue to grow throughout the summer.

