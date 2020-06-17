Crosby's Threshing Bee canceled

The annual Threshing Bee has been canceled for the first time in its 51 year existence.

The three-day event allows people to see 100-year-old farm equipment in action. It also includes large meals, flee markets, entertainment, and children’s carnivals. The event is usually held the third weekend in July, but it was cancelled due to COVID-19. About 3,500 people from all over the state attend to experience all that goes into holding a Threshing Bee.

Divide Co. Historical Society Member Tabitha Jozwiak said: “So of course you have them spending their time at the hotel, the grocery store if they’re camping, the camping spots, the restaurants, the main street businesses, I mean. So it brings in money to our community that we don’t normally receive throughout the year.”

Jozwiak said they canceled the event because a lot of their engineers come from Canada, but can’t make across to the U.S. because of border closures. Also, many volunteers are older, so they are more vulnerable when it comes to COVID-19.

