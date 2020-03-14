Crop insurance deadline is Monday

Any farmers who wish to make any changes to their crop insurance have until Monday.

March 16 will be the final day to make any policy changes for 2020. Farmers are encouraged to include any new crops for this year.

The coverage is necessary for any crop damage this past year.

Local Insurance Specialist Nick Dreyer says it’s important for farmers to be covered.

“We could get a ton of rain and be dealing with too much water in the fall. So it really, that's why federal crop insurance is so important because you never know what you're going to get in North Dakota it's such a mixed bag of weather,” Dreyer said.

Now is also the time to update farm yields. That final number isn't due until Sept. 30.

