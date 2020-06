Crews responded to a structure fire in northeast Minot Tuesday morning.

The shift commander with Minot Police tells Your News Leader the fire occurred in the 700 block of 5th Street NE, and the first floor was engulfed in flames.

All the occupants made it out safely, according to the shift commander.

The cause of the fire, as well as the extent of the damage, is unclear at this time.

We’ll have more information as it becomes available.