Two trailers caught fire in the Jefferson Mobile Home Park on Minot's east side early Monday afternoon.

Minot Fire Battalion Chief Glen Hardy tells Your News Leader the call came in around 1 p.m.

The extent of the damage is unclear at this time, as well as if there are any injuries in the fire, according to Hardy.

Minot Fire, Minot Police, and Community Ambulance all responded.

