Creator of Bison Booties now making cloth face covers

You’ve probably heard of Bison Booties – locally made booties for babies, kids and even adults. Bison Booties were created out of necessity – Mandan mom Erica Hager wanted something that would stay on her daughter’s feet. In much the same way, she’s created a new product out of necessity, and now she’s sharing them with others.

Photos courtesy Erica Hager

This fabric stash has been years in the making.

“These are from some of our favorite Bison Booties styles,” says Erica Hager, Bison Booties creator.

Hager and her 10-year-old daughter, Kya, started digging through this pile of fabric after Kya broke her arm.

“We were outside, and I was on the go cart and my brother was driving. It tipped over,” recalls Kya.

In the middle of a pandemic, Kya needed surgery and follow up doctor’s visits.

“It wasn’t possible for us to be home. What can you do to keep yourself and others safe?” says Erica.

The answer came in that stash of fabric. She and Kya started sewing cloth face covers.

“It was originally just for our family,” explains Erica.

But Erica quickly realized this was something she could do for others. So, she and her Bison Booties team got to work. The face covers are 100% cotton, machine washable and have an opening to insert a filter.

“It expands over variety of different size faces. I’ve been saying it’s one size fits most. There are two soft stretchy ties,” Erica explains.

Erica posted the first batch to her website and they sold out in less than 24 hours. For each mask that’s sold, Erica will donate another.

“Whether it’s people like the secretary at school who has contact with people coming to pick up supplies or the people at the fabric store who making mask efforts possible. People who aren’t front line workers but providing a service for the community,” she says.

While at the same time, Erica is showing her daughter the importance of helping others.

So far, Erica has shipped face covers to all corners of North Dakota, as well as to Massachusetts, California, Florida, Colorado and Montana. You can purchase a cloth face cover at www.bisonbooties.com/covers for $10.

