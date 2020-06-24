Senators Cramer, Hoeven honor Sister Thomas Welder

Senators Kevin Cramer and John Hoeven delivered remarks on the Senate floor Wednesday regarding Sister Thomas Welder, the longtime president of the University of Mary who passed away Monday morning at the age of 80.

“I come to the floor today with a heavy heart and a fair bit of trepidation,” said Cramer as he began his remarks. “My goal is to pay tribute to someone who is so special, remarkable, beloved, and important to my home state of North Dakota.”

“Sister Thomas was truly somebody who I think epitomizes the term servant leader. She was a person of incredible faith. She lived her faith and she provided that to others certainly in her words but in her deeds,” said Hoeven. “Mikey and I want to express our sincere appreciation for her lifetime of service and her commitment to God. Sister Thomas was patient. Sister Thomas was wonderful. Sister Thomas was beloved and Sister Thomas will be missed very, very much.”